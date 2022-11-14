Top three OCC activities students should attend in November

Coast Day and Study Abroad Fair
Orange Coast College will be hosting its annual Coast Day and a Study Abroad Fair on Nov. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Quad.
Students will have the opportunity to connect with clubs, participate in activities and discover study-abroad opportunities for the fall through summer.
Coast Day is organized by the Inter-Club Council, which meets on Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Zoom.
Friendsgiving
The International Education Center and the Global Engagement Center at OCC are hosting a Friendsgiving event on Nov. 17 from 3:45-5:45 p.m. at the College Center in Ballroom B.
A full Thanksgiving meal and various activities such as flag football will be included.
Tickets for the event are $3 per person. To reserve a spot, visit OCCtickets.com.
Paint ‘n Sip
The Associated Students of OCC will hold a ‘Paint ‘n Sip’ night on Nov. 17 from 3-4 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at OCC’s Student Union building.
Students will get the opportunity to paint fall and holiday landscapes while drinking hot chocolate or tea provided by ASOCC.
The event is free of charge and supplies will be provided to anyone who wants to participate.
