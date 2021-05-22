Costa Mesa council member Arlis Reynolds is hosting the second community bike ride on Sunday for National Bike Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. The 10-mile route will start and finish at Tewinkle Park at 2 p.m.
Just last month, Reynolds and the Costa Mesa Alliance for Better Streets, a local non-profit organization, teamed up to resume the bike rides after they were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With May being National Bike and Mental Health Awareness Month, it seemed fitting to celebrate them at the same time.
“There is a nice nexus between biking and positive mental health,” Reynolds said.
Studies have shown that bicycling has an overall positive impact on the body. It can improve your mental health, reduce the amount of car fumes ingested, and help develop healthier habits and a healthier body.
Before the 10-mile bike ride, there will be a 10-15 minute yoga meditation sequence guided by Nayelli Cardenas, the owner of Align Mind and Body Work, a local yoga studio in Costa Mesa.
“My goal with the session is to prepare our bodies for the bike ride,” Cardenas said.
A teacher with 20 years of experience, Cardenas wants this to be about bringing the community together. Making a few modifications to fit this event, Cardenas took inspiration from a yoga sequence created by Pessi Feig, an Iyengar teacher.
“I took parts of it that would be appropriate for our community. A two-fold intention, releasing the trauma and anxiety from the last year,” Cardenas said.
To ensure that this ride will be stress-free, Reynolds has planned a route that will avoid streets with heavy traffic and included breaks every two to three miles so bikers can recover or catch up if necessary. She described the route as “mostly a flat 10-mile bike ride through the city streets – through neighborhoods and some of our better biking trails.”
While the theme of this bike ride is meant to celebrate National Bike and Mental Health Awareness Month, there are other motivations for these monthly bike rides.
“We organize these bike rides for a combination of having fun, to growing awareness about some efforts in the city, to identifying specific improvements,” Reynolds said.
During these bike ride events, ways to accommodate walkers and cyclists in Costa Mesa are discussed, such as “where the cross signal isn’t long enough or doesn’t detect bike riders so we have to wait until a car shows up, or I’ll have to get off my bike to hit the pedestrian signal,” Reynolds said.
Before the pandemic hit, the Costa Mesa Bikeway and Walkability Committee had been working on developing a proposal for a bike and scooter share program, much like Santa Ana did for a short period of time in 2019.
“There is sort of a chicken and egg challenge we’re dealing with,” Reynolds said.
Due to the lack of infrastructure, it can be dangerous for people to ride scooters, like Bird, because of the rocks and debris that is in the road. “But then of course, until you see people scooting, walking and biking, a lot of people think there is not a demand for this kind of stuff,” Reynolds said.
But building a strong community and positive connections are two of the top reasons Reynolds has been hosting these bike events. When Reynolds ran for city council in 2018, there were a number of issues she wanted to address, such as sustainability, homelessness and creating a stronger community. Bringing Costa Mesa back to its roots was – and continues to be – a high priority.
“I grew up in Costa Mesa and I have amazing memories of being this free kid, who walked and biked to school and after school with my friends,” Reynolds said. “We felt safe doing that, we knew everyone in the neighborhood and they knew us because of it.”
While on these bike rides throughout Costa Mesa, Reynolds realized cities that promote safe space for walkers and bikers also create a livelier city. Studies have shown that walkability improves the support of local businesses as well. This is an issue that checks multiple boxes for Reynolds and the causes she is passionate about.
Going forward, on the fourth Sunday of every month, Reynolds will continue to plan community bike rides. The June theme is Pride, with other ideas like a mural, donut, and coffee theme bike rides in the following months.
“What’s been interesting for me as I’ve learned about safe streets and this walkability/bikeability movement is that solving for [those], addresses almost all of the things I care about,” Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.