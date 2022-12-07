OCC food pantry burglarized, $300 of food stolen

An unidentified suspect burglarized Orange Coast College’s food pantry Pirates’ Cove between the hours of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, OCC Campus Public Safety reported.
The suspect stole an estimated value of $300 worth of food items, and forced entry through the locked door to the pantry. Pirates’ Cove was still accessible to students on Tuesday despite the burglary.
“The suspect forced through and broke the door,” OCC Campus Public Safety Director Jim Rudy said. “Maintenance and Operations was called and have already fixed the door.”
Pirates’ Cove supplies currently enrolled OCC students with free groceries, snacks and basic-need items. Students are allotted five minutes to shop the shelves of the pantry, and are required to show proof of enrollment with a physical student ID card.
OCC’s Public Safety Department can be contacted at (714) 432-5017 by anyone with information on this crime and to report suspicious activity.
“If you’re leaving a class late and you see suspicious activity in a place that is normally closed, report it to us,” Rudy said.
