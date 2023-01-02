OCC student parking permits waived for spring, will return for summer

In spring 2023, Orange Coast College student parking permit fees will be waived for a third-consecutive semester following the return of in-person classes. The president and trustees made these decisions, to ultimately welcome students back, said Director of Campus Security & Safety Jim Rudy.
Parking permits won't be enforced until summer 2023, including The Harbour residents’ parking spaces that are stenciled on the pavement solely for Harbour residents only.
Student parking permit prices are set to be $35 per vehicle for the fall and spring semesters, effective fall 2023, and $20 for summer semesters with the option to purchase daily permits at $5.
According to the Campus Public Safety Department, there are 5,055 parking spaces on campus as of fall 2022 compared to 3,830 spaces in spring 2020 with an additional 1,500 spaces available at the OC Fairgrounds on Fairview Street.
Current students said they have no difficulty finding parking at OCC with increased parking spaces on campus.
“Parking’s good, but I do understand the time frames throughout the day when parking by the buildings is packed,” physics major Eduardo Munoz said.
Aircraft mechanic major Lilia Guerra said she often parks in Lot E.
“I park near the Aircraft building,” she said. “I really have no issues with parking.”
According to Rudy, OCC is set to launch a virtual parking management system in April or May. The school has hired software company T2 to develop a comprehensive parking management solution with an emphasis on eliminating mistakes in parking permits. The system will work with campus security cameras to reading license plates to verify student parking permits.
