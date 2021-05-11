Three ASOCC seats filled in special student senate election

Nhu Quynh Nguyen, Alex Sorza and Connor Cuomo join the Associated Students of Orange Coast College Student Senate after 78 students voted during this year’s special election on May 7. The three students join six students who were elected on April 23.
ASOCC works with administrators and faculty to make choices on behalf of students, and handle decision making on student issues. The Executive Board and Student Senate make student government policies and create important resolutions.
The board and senate also help manage a budget of approximately $1 million, and approve the money that is given to OCC’s programs and clubs.
The ASOCC holds discussions that directly affect OCC’s community and campus. The agendas for these meetings are available online. Students and faculty can also attend the scheduled meetings through Zoom, with the links accessible on the agendas.
Upcoming events and workshops run by the senate are posted on ASOCC’s Instagram page and can be found on the ASOCC and Student Clubs & Organizations Calendar.
