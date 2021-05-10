Orange County officials announced yesterday that four mass vaccination sites, including the site at Costa Mesa’s Fair & Event Center, will be closing on June 6 following a decrease in demand for vaccinations at the sites.
According to a May 6 press release, the demand for first dose vaccinations at the four mass vaccination sites, which include the OC Fair & Event Center, Anaheim Convention Center, Soka University and Santa Ana College, has dropped over 75% since the end of April. Officials take this to mean those willing and able to travel to one of the four Super PODS have already had the chance to do so.
The OC Health Care Agency plans to shift its efforts to mobile PODS starting June 6. This is part of their strategy to begin focusing on “community and neighborhood-based vaccine strategies,” to achieve mass immunity.
Switching this focus will also hopefully allow more eldery community members, who are more at risk to get sick and die from COVID-19 and may struggle to travel to the Super PODS, to get vaccinated. Older adults currently only make up 27.4% of those getting vaccinated in the 50-64 age group, and 26.2% for the 65+ age group.
The last Moderna first-dose appointments at Super PODS were offered through May 8, and the last first-dose Pfizer will be offered until May 15 at all Super PODS locations. Second dose appointments for those who already received their first shot will not be affected.
All locations will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the end of the business day on June 5. To make an appointment at one of these sites before the close, visit the Othena website or app.
This is following the recent closure of the county’s first super site at Disneyland, with Anaheim officials citing it not being “realistic or convenient” for all families or individuals, as a reason for the closing. The Super PODS were originally opened in January 2021 to distribute the vaccine quickly and curb the spread of COVID-19.
Those interested in upcoming schedules for the vaccination mobile PODS can call the OC COVID-19 hotline at 714-834-2000 or access the Othena platform. Mobile PODS will offer both walk-up and appointment services, depending on vaccine availability.
