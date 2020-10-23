Costa Mesa will vote to elect their mayor on Nov. 3, with the electee set to serve a two-year term.
The incumbent Katrina Foley is challenged by four other candidates. The following profiles serve as introductions to the candidates’ platforms, and how they could impact Orange Coast College.
Costa Mesa Mayor
Candidate: Katrina Foley
Foley was Costa Mesa’s first directly-elected mayor in 2018, and has been on the Costa Mesa City Council for 12 years. The incumbent had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand while in charge. She, along with the council and community, united together to feed needy families, assist seniors, freeze evictions, offer rent relief, issue small business grants, and quickly moved businesses outdoors in Costa Mesa during the pandemic.
If reelected, Foley “will continue the work to keep our community healthy and recover our economy. I will keep working to provide more affordable housing, solutions to homelessness, and to create jobs that create a pathway to the middle class and beyond,” Foley said in an email. “I will continue to lead in the area of sustainability with initiatives like electric vehicle charging stations near apartments, community choice energy, and non toxic pest and weed abatement. I will keep striving for equity and social justice.”
In regards to Orange Coast College, Foley understands the reality of being a student, “As the only mom of sons in college on the ballot, one at OCC, I know first hand the needs of our students right now today,” Foley said in an email. “I understand the issues related to balancing the cost of housing, tuition, books and materials, and working jobs that barely cover the monthly expenses.”
More information on Foley can be found on her website.
Candidate: Wendy Leece
Leece has resided in Costa Mesa for almost fifty years, and during that time has served on the Newport Mesa Unified School District School Board, City Parks and Recreation Commision, and city council.
“I am running for mayor as a No Party Preference candidate because I have the leadership skills to unify our city after the many years of partisan politics which has divided us,” Leece said in an email. “City council, school board, sanitary and water boards are all nonpartisan offices. I owe no favors to unions, developers, outside interests. I want to serve the residents.”
With a background in education Leece believes her experience “gives [her] a broad understanding of the challenges young people face in our community,” Leece said in an email. “Young people are America’s future and as mayor, I will welcome them at city hall and listen to their ideas and solutions for our city’s problems.”
More information on Leece can be found on her website.
Candidate: Sandra Genis
Genis is focused on government accountability and addressing fiscal responsibility. From her candidate statement Leece wrote, “it won’t matter how great any solutions are, if the city’s broke. Stop waste and target limited funds to community needs, not just wants. Necessities come first.”
As a nonpartisan candidate, the current councilwoman pledges to be accountable to the public.
“If our finances are not in order, if we are strapped for cash, then it doesn't matter what we want to do. It always takes money,” Genis said in an email.
In regards to students, “I believe the same things that would assist [them] would be the same things that any resident would be looking for – decent housing, good city services, and well maintained infrastructure like streets and parks,” Genis said in an email.
More information on Genis can be found at her Facebook page.
Candidate: Quentin Pullen
Pullen is an OCC student, grassroots politician, small business owner, and dual service military veteran who served in both the Marine Corps and the Navy Reserve.
“The Marine Corps taught me not only how to lead, but how to work with diverse groups of people toward a common goal,” Pullen said in an email. “Service, and striving to be better, is in my blood.”
While he is currently enrolled at OCC, he is not taking classes this semester due to COVID-19 concerns and to focus on his campaign.
As someone who plans to educate himself for the rest of his life, Pullen wants “to also make sure that the businesses in our community communicate their needs to our community college so that we are training our residents for the jobs available in our city,” he said in an email.
The campaign, titled “Q the People,” is “a rally call to our community. The time for complacency and standing on the sidelines is done. Building a strong community is a combined effort, not just the job of a mayor and the council,” Pullen said in an email.
His mission is to “create synergy” between Costa Mesa leadership and residents, financial fitness for the people and city, address safety concerns and build a safe community, improve the experience of parks and shared spaces, and increase community events and attractions.
More information on Pullen can be found on his website.
Candidate: Al Melone
Melone dedicates his candidacy to the pets of Costa Mesa.
He plans to implement a coyote population control program if elected, as “Urban coyotes continue to flourish at the expense of cats and small dogs,” Melone wrote in his candidate statement. “Our city is essentially a sanctuary for coyotes.”
Veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder are also mentioned in his statement, in regards to the city’s firework policy.
More information on Melone can be found on the Costa Mesa website.
Sarah Guidroz also contributed to this story.
