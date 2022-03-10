OCC pauses contract for Russian students following Ukraine invasion

Orange Coast College will pause its contract with a Russian student recruitment agency in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Coast Community College District (CCCD) Board of Trustees convened for its biweekly meeting where President Mary Hornbuckle proposed the motion on March 2. The motion passed with 4-1 in favor with Vice President Lorraine Prinsky absent.
“Given the state of the world today, I was a little distressed to see that we have marketing agreements or educational agreements with two Russian firms and I would like to see us pause these until we get sorted in the world,” Hornbuckle said.
OCC participates in EducationUSA, a state department program, and has a year-old contract with LLC International Center of Insterstudy, Russia (InterStudy). No students have been recruited by InterStudy and sent to OCC, according to Associate Dean of Global Engagement Nathan Jensen.
“That particular agency hasn’t sent us any students yet. And now because of the current situation, that’s why it’s really not likely for them to send any students anytime soon,” Jensen said. “Students can’t get a visa, there’s issues with money and between the countries and things like that, so there’s a lot of barriers to students coming now.”
It has been 14 days since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 catapulting the Ukrainians and the world into a time of uncertainty. As some countries show support for Ukraine and its efforts to retain its independence, financial services and media companies have halted their services to the Russian people and ultimately, the Russian government.
“I would not want to punish Russian students for what their government is doing, but I also wouldn’t want to be engaged with any kind of business agreement with Russia in any way at this point,” Hornbuckle said during the meeting.
Hornbuckle’s proposal passed with a 4-1 vote. Student Trustee Roy Sahachaisere voted against the measure on the basis of not hindering student access to higher education.
“Trustee Hornbuckle you nailed it on the head when you said we shouldn’t have the students pay the price for what the government is doing and I mean why should we deny a student that wants to go into our school system now just because of the unfortunate circumstances of what’s going on now?” Sahachaisere said during the meeting.
It is common for colleges to form agreements with agencies to prevent the need for travel to recruit students. “We get a lot of students from a lot of the different agencies,” Jensen said.
Recruiting agencies are basically independent businesses that recruit students for colleges and universities. OCC has contracts with 40 different education agencies that recruit students from all over the world.
Per the agreement between OCC and InterStudy, once students are recruited and enrolled in classes for an entire school year, OCC pays a $1,300 fee for that recruitment work. According to Jensen, the process is complicated.
“For an international student, we pay a total of $1,300 per student,” Jensen said. “We pay part of it after the first semester of enrollment, part of it to the second semester.”
Now that the resolution passed, Jensen, Dean of Enrollment Services Rozanne Copoccia-White and Vice President of Student Services Madjid Niroumand are working together to pause OCC’s student recruitment agreement with InterStudy.
“We’ve never done it before, so we’re kind of navigating that,” Jensen said. “It might be a situation where we just contact that agency and say, ‘We have to pause it for a period of time’ and just give them a notice in writing.”
Although the resolution passed, Hornbuckle stressed that this is a request to pause OCC’s agreement with InterStudy, not completely abandon it.
