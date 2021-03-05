Orange Coast College Public Safety has released two images of a person of interest involved with two thefts from cars that occurred on campus yesterday.
The person of interest is shown leaving in a black, new-model SUV. The thefts happened sometime between 1:00 p.m and 3:30 p.m. on March 4.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect should contact OCC Campus Safety at 714-432-5017, the Costa Mesa Police Department at 714-754-5280, or call 911.
This is a developing story. Follow Coast Report for more updates.
