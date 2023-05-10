No imminent threat at OCC following possible gun sighting

An Orange Coast College student alerted Campus Public Safety of a person on campus possibly possessing a weapon on Tuesday. The suspect was believed to be near the Literature Languages and Social Sciences Building between 2:45 to 3:20 p.m.
The suspect was said to be male, wearing a black shirt and had long, curly hair.
CPS sent out an email and text alert informing students and faculty of the possible threat at 4:53 p.m. In the message, it was confirmed that the Costa Mesa Police Department was notified and had begun an assessment of the campus, according to CPS Director Jim Rudy.
“We walked through a few of the buildings,” Rudy said. “I went over to Lit and Lang and walked a couple of the halls. We patrolled the campus looking for a person that may be matching the description and we did not locate anyone.”
Another message was then sent out at 5:44 p.m. saying that the police department had “completed their assessment and have left campus.” Campus Safety continued to canvas the area. Rudy said that he requested that CMPD keep a heightened presence on campus for the next week.
Rudy said that the incident on Tuesday was unrelated to the county wide threat of violence that circulated on social media on May 5.
For first-year art major Yuliana Carrea, the CPS alert surprised her and made her feel uneasy.
“I was just shocked,” she said. “I'm just being more aware of my surroundings now.”
Despite her concerns, Carrea ultimately decided to come on campus because of looming finals.
“I don't want my grade to be dropping,” she said.
First year EMT student Carson Arcebido said that he was in front of a classroom when he got the alert but that he and other students from his class had no desire to leave campus because they didn’t believe the threat was credible.
“Maybe it was a false alarm,” Arcebido said. “It always happens.”
He said that the training he has received at OCC has prepared him in case a shooting on campus were to occur.
“If I was put in that situation, I would know what to do,” Arcebido said.
Rudy said that CPS needs help from the campus at large to keep everyone safe.
“We're asking our campus community and our citizens to report any suspicious activity.” Rudy said. “If people say inappropriate comments…or the discussion of a weapon…report that to Campus Safety or to law enforcement immediately. We need to be really cautious.”
If you have any information regarding the situation, reach out to Campus Safety at 714-432-5017. If you see anyone matching the description, call 911.
