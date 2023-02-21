Orange Coast College turns 75 this year, kicking off its year-long celebration on Wednesday with an event at 9:30 a.m. in the Science Hall that also pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the landmark ruling Mendez v. Westminster that prohibited segregation in California schools in 1947.
OCC has come a long way from the deactivated Santa Ana Army Air Base it once was, and has built an extensive alumni list, boasts 25 athletic teams, and has received numerous awards, titles, accolades and accomplishments.
The on-campus aquarium, $25 million planetarium and Waterfront Campus at Newport Harbor are just a few of its unique facilities. “If you look at the programs, we offer a holistic, dynamic, vibrant environment and state-of-the-art facilities,” OCC President Angelica Suarez said.
Looking back through the past 75 years – the Vietnam War, assassinations of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Martin Luther King Jr., the AIDS epidemic, 9/11, the pandemic and the death of beloved head baseball coach John Altobelli – have all rocked the OCC community that has stayed strong and united through these pivotal moments in history.
There is no better way to dig into the history of the school than to speak to Executive Director of the OCC Foundation Doug Bennett, otherwise known as “Mr. OCC'' around campus.
Bennett shared that at the start of World War II, the U.S. government was purchasing land throughout the country to establish military bases, and purchased farmland on the north side of Costa Mesa to subsequently build the Santa Ana Army Air Base. It became ground school training for cadets going on to be fighter pilots during World War II, and was used until about 1946. After the base was deactivated, a community group wanted to build a junior college on the property. In 1947, they established what was called the Orange Coast Junior College District. The first students started at Orange Coast College on Sept. 13,1948.
For those interested in taking a deep dive into the rich history of the first 15 years on campus, Bennett recommends the book “Tumbleweeds to Roses.” The book chronicles the history of OCC from 1948-1963, with an online copy courtesy of the OCC library availablehere.
Bennett went on to explain that the “Roses” in the title of the book refer to OCC’s 1963 undefeated football season, earning them an invitation to the Junior Rose Bowl that was nationally televised and brought them a win against an Oklahoma team.
“Television and sports in those days, there were just a few channels and this small, relatively unknown community college in the orange groves of Orange County won the Junior Rose Bowl and had this big achievement,” Bennett said. “It was a big event, and the game had over 40,000 people at it, and a parade for the game in Pasadena. That is one important story in the history of the college.”
One of Bennett’s other favorite stories about OCC is the evolution of the school colors. When the college first opened in 1948, maroon and gray were chosen to avoid competing with the combination of colors of the two schools that served OCC at the time: Huntington Beach and Newport Harbor High Schools. Occasionally, he runs into people wearing the vintage OCC maroon and gray letterman jackets.
In the late 1950’s, a student body vote changed the colors to red, black and white. They felt that it was a good tie-in to the Pirate theme. Things changed when Bennett ordered new shirts in 1986. “They came back orange, and people would always think, ‘why isn’t one of the colors of Orange Coast College, orange?’” he said.
At the time, the public relations director for the college was getting ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of OCC and decided to make it his mission to change the school colors. “The logical colors are orange for Orange Coast College and then blue for the water and being on the coast,” Bennett said. “There was a lot of discussion, and some of the coaches didn’t want to change, but we changed it to navy blue and orange in 1997.”
According to Bennett, one of the must-sees on campus is the Archives Room in the Library. It contains historical yearbooks, a vintage letterman jacket and bound copies of Coast Report.
The school newspaper started in 1948, and in the beginning was known as “The Barnacle.”
“At some point in the 1960’s or 1970’s that changed, because the Barnacle was sort of like an unappealing creature that hangs onto the bottom of your boat,” Bennett said.
The energy and excitement for the future of OCC is evident in the words used by Suarez.
“Our campus is truly a beautiful institute that helps the students to thrive and engage with an incredible group of faculty members that truly cares about our students,” Suarez said. “That is something that the college has been doing for 75 years, and we want to continue to bolster that work and make sure that every student who walks on our campus knows that they belong, are valued and that we care about their success and that’s part of the diversity that we have on our campus.”
To learn more about the history of OCC, alumni stories and upcoming events, visit OCC Alumni and Friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.