Orange Coast College students looking to graduate in spring 2022 with an associate degree or certificate will need to apply to graduate by March 15.
Students will need to sign onto the graduation portal with their Coast Colleges login information, fill out and submit the form. After the form is submitted, graduation status can be checked via students’ unofficial transcripts on the MyCoast portal.
Per the graduation webpage, OCC requests students to not follow up on their graduation application, as it slows down the review process. Students should not expect to receive a response after submitting the form unless there is an issue.
For more information on graduation requirements, visit OCC’s graduation webpage. The commencement ceremony for graduating students is held annually in the last week of May.
To stay up-to-date on the latest news about OCC’s 2022 commencement, follow Coast Report on social media.
Questions about graduation or anything else OCC-related? Ask us! We love to hear from you. Email Sarah Guidroz, Editor in Chief at sguidroz1@student.cccd.edu
