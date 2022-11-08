OC Board of Supervisors races too close to call

Orange County’s three District Supervisor races are too close to call as of 11:15 p.m Nov. 8.
According to ocvote.org in newly redrawn District 2, Vincente Sarmiento leads with 49% to 48% with a margin of roughly 500 votes. Candidate Kim Bernice Nguyen is following closely.
Incumbent Democrat Doug Chaffee is leading in District 4 over Sunny Park 55% to 44%.
Katrina Foley is also ahead of her opponent Patricia C. Bates leading 56% to 43% in District 5.
Follow Coast Report for more updates on the midterm elections.
