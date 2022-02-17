Indoor mask mandate will continue at OCC, representatives say

The Coast Community College District, as well as representatives of Orange Coast College, have stated that the District will not repeal its mask mandate.
“They had made a commitment that we would not make any changes for the entire spring semester,” OCC Human Resources Director Rebecca Morgan said. “OCC can’t make those decisions if it’s a Board [of Trustees] mandate, so they would have to lift the mandate for OCC to also lift its mandate.”
The California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) new health and safety guidelines took effect on Wednesday, ending the state’s indoor mask mandate.
Despite some exceptions, including a requirement for all unvaccinated individuals and K-12 institutions to continue to mask up indoors, college campuses do not have an explicit order under the most recent CDPH order.
According to the CCCD COVID-19 information page, the Board does cite the CDPH’s guidelines as reference for their own protocols, but formally, the District is bound by its own independent rulebook. The mask mandate is one such protocol that the Board implemented on its own accord.
“We use a combination of things,” Morgan said. “We’ll look at the CDC guidelines, the California Department of Health and the county’s health department. Then, we make our own internal decisions based on the activity we’re seeing on our campuses.”
Morgan explained that the District can actually implement guidelines that are “more strict” than what other departments are recommending.
The District’s Board of Trustees and Chancellor, John Weispfenning, are among some of the leaders that discuss these decisions.
According to the New York Times COVID database, Orange County is experiencing a seven-day average of 25 deaths and 866 cases — a 2.8% fatality rate — as of Feb. 15.
Since California's peak during the Omicron surge, the state has experienced a 65% decrease in case rates, according to the CDPH.
“The mask mandate will remain in effect until the Trustees adjust it,” CCCD Director of Public Affairs Erik Fallis said. “We will evaluate the guidance as it comes in, and that will be considered along with data on infection rates.”
