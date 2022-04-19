Grad Fair this week as commencement nears

Prepare for Graduation with Orange Coast College's Grad Fair at the OCC Bookstore on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orange Coast College will have their 74th Commencement back in person. Both the rehearsal and ceremony will be held at the Pacific Amphitheater in Costa Mesa. The rehearsal is on May 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and the Commencement is on May 27 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Senior admissions and records specialist LeeAnn Hiranandani said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last live in-person commencement was back in May of 2019. “Many students have been reaching out about Commencement and seem very excited that it is in-person this year,” she said.
“Commencement is all about OCC student’s accomplishments from earning an associates degree and even a certificate,” Hiranandani said. “All of us in the Graduation Office are very proud of every student who reaches their goals of earning a degree.”
Graduation and alumni materials can be purchased at the bookstore until May 27. Students will get 20% off their graduation attire when using their regalia purchase cards that are available via mail, the graduation table at the fair, or the graduation office in Watson Hall.
Regalia attire includes the cap, gown and tassel. Other items available at the fair include announcements, diploma frames, class rings and alumni gifts. Graduation portraits will also be taken during the grad fair.
For the rehearsal, there will be a lunch provided by the Associated Students of Orange Coast College. Both rehearsal and commencement attendees should park in Lot E of the OC Fairgrounds off Arlington Drive and Fairview Road.
