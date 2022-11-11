OCC student veterans build campus community

The Orange Coast College’s Student Veteran Association meetings are charismatic and supportive, filled with laughter and jokes, just like the Veterans Resource Center. Many of these veterans have aspirations of transferring to top schools and making a difference off the combat field.
However, some veterans don’t know what to do when they leave the military, and the sheer amount of programs and lack of clarity can make it overwhelming.
“The military doesn’t really prepare you for school,” Marine Corps veteran and OCC student David Gallagher said. “They go through this process of like ‘Hey when you get out you get to do this, you can do this as well,’ but there’s so much more that they don’t tell you about.”
Gallagher left the Marine Corps due to a medical discharge, unprepared for the return to civilian life. He got a civilian job immediately after and started looking for school programs that would be a good fit. During that period, he was surprised by the mass amount of programs available for veterans.
“I got out of the Marine Corps having no idea what to do with my life,” Gallagher said. “I was like ‘I’m gonna see what school programs there are’, unbeknownst to me that there are so many types of programs that help fund with schooling. I contacted the Veterans [at OCC], like ‘Why are there so many other programs?’ I didn’t have access to my G.I. Bill due to my time of service.”
The G.I. Bill, also known as the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, provides veteran students with funding for 36 months of higher education after a minimum of three years of service.
Student veteran Brian Williams also described his difficulties with adjusting to school and figuring out what to do after a medical discharge from the Marine Corps.
“I had a really difficult time transitioning to school. [...] Instead of going to Afghanistan [again] I was separated from the Marine Corps. It was like ‘find a new job bro, you’re done.’ I wasn’t prepared at all to leave the military, and then it happened very abruptly and against my will,” Williams said.
“I got out, tried school, failed and then I stumbled across this program that’s designed for transitioning service members who are interested in entering higher education, it’s called Warrior Scholar Project,” Williams said. “After going through that program I decided to come back and give school another shot.”
The Warrior Scholar Project is a two week boot camp to help veterans navigate pursuing higher education after the military and to share success stories of other veterans.
Even student veterans who enter the military with plans to pursue higher education afterwards struggle.
“Having failed college like over a decade ago, and then doing military and completely changing my lifestyle with the plan being to return to college, was like really daunting,” student veteran Navy sailor Hector Carrera said. “It’s scary.”
Carrera worried about failing school and losing opportunities and resources after the military. President of the SVA and student veteran Navy sailor Will Bui concurred with this.
“All of us feel that way, regardless of how successful we are. All of us, we have huge imposter syndrome,” Bui said. “Regardless of if we get an ‘A’ or not, we feel behind.”
Student veterans also described difficulty in the classroom. They suffer from imposter syndrome; feel behind or like they’re playing catch up; feel like there’s a pressure that everything should be right; and the general treatment of school by other students is much more laid back than what they’re used to, which can make it difficult to focus.
“I went to community college and immediately I didn’t fit in. I went from being a marine, knowing exactly who I was in this world and what I was doing, to a 26-year old dude surrounded by kids talking about their feelings and opinions and I just hated it,” Williams said. “I didn’t fit in. I didn’t belong.”
Williams said that two things changed his second time going to community college - he had an idea of what he was going to do and like other veterans he treated school like a full time job and “built a structured plan.”
Bui said the laid back feeling of school and other students compared to the military is strange for veterans.
“We’re not used to the thing where like you come to class and that’s why I’m like I turn in all of my homework on time but you have that one classmate who’s like ‘Hey can I see your answers?’ I’m like, ‘Bro I spent two weeks working on this. No, no, no.'”
Student veterans were also shocked at how many students don’t attend their classes.
“The concept of missing your classes is very uncomfortable and alien,” Carrera said.
“We treat [school] like the military,” Gallagher said. “Everything has to be perfect at all times. If we make a mistake it messes with your head.”
Carrera believes that there’s a lot of unlearning to be done in regards to perfectionism. Student veterans find immense value with their commitment to school and learning, but recognize that they need space to breathe too.
“Knowing and accepting that it’s going to be long and hard, but that you should enjoy the experience too, it’s hard,” Williams said.
Student veterans face different struggles from other students, and it’s important to support them and get their perspective.
“Some people think that we over exaggerate our problems, quote-unquote, but it’s like no, we actually struggle with this,” Gallagher said. “It’s not that we need it, but give us a second thought.”
