A male suspect has been arrested following the sexual assault of a female student walking on the Orange Coast College campus on Wednesday evening.
The female student was walking near the Horticulture area and Technology building approximately 4:45 p.m. when the male suspect, who has been identified as Alex Enrique Siliezar, 28, chased and forcibly groped her, according to an advisory from the Costa Mesa Police Department. The 19-year old victim has not been identified.
A bystander, who has only been referred to by police as a “Good Samaritan” intervened when he heard the victim yell for help. This enabled the victim to escape and Silizear fled when confronted.
The victim did not sustain any injuries, and the Costa Mesa police were able to locate her in The Harbour campus housing after the attack.
“Costa Mesa Police Department thanks the Good Samaritan for his quick intervention to protect a fellow member of his community,” the department said in an advisory released Thursday. Police believe he was able to stop the attack from escalating.
OCC’s campus safety sent out an email at 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday notifying students, faculty and staff of the attack and offering a description of the suspect, urging those with information to contact CMPD.
On Thursday, at approximately 4:30 a.m. OCC campus safety officers noticed a man matching the suspect’s description walking near the Allied Health Sciences building. CMPD was notified, and the safety officers followed him until the police were able to detain Siliezar near the intersection of Harbor Blvd. and Merrimac Way.
After the victim positively identified Siliezar, he was arrested and booked at Orange County Jail. Siliezar is currently awaiting an appearance at the Central Jail Court on Dec. 28, with his bond set at $40,000.
This crime occurred following the release of OCC’s 2020 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report sent to students and faculty on Dec. 15, which reported two on-campus incidents of fondling in 2019.
Costa Mesa police are currently looking for more witnesses for the case. Community members with any information regarding this crime are encouraged to contact Detective Jake Jacobi at 714-754-5178 or Sergeant Scott Stafford at 714-754-4933.
