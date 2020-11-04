Incumbent Jerry Patterson won reelection against challengers Tony Bui and Long Pham for the Coast Community College District Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 2.
With 100% precincts reporting and mail-in ballots partially counted, Jerry Patterson received 51.41% of the vote (20,414), while Tony Bui received 27.65% (10,979) and Long Pham received 20.93% (8,312).
Patterson said he plans to continue bringing a higher level of interaction to local communities by accommodating students and getting the most-qualified teachers. He has experience in education, public administration and policy.
Patterson’s term will begin again in January.
