OCC’s affordable fall book sale coming up

The Friends of the Library at Orange Coast College is hosting the annual Fall Book Sale on Oct. 18 and 19 near the entrance of the Library in lecture room 112. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Friends of the Library members have the opportunity to hunt for books an hour in advance on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The designated membership webpage has more information on becoming a member to participate in the presale.
Buyers can also look forward to filling a bag of books for $2 from 1 to 3 p.m. during the sale on Wednesday.
“Our real goal is to get books in the hands of students and to keep our prices affordable because it's always a challenge for students to buy anything,” said Carl Morgan, acquisitions librarian at OCC,.
Books have been priced affordably around $1 since the event began over 20 years ago according to Morgan. Funding is distributed to Library resources and to Friends of the Library, which also sponsors scholarships for students.
Books sold are donated to the bookstore throughout the year by faculty and students.
“So we basically box everything up, then put it in the sale and we don't organize anything by genre, so we call it ‘the thrill of the hunt,’” Morgan said.
For those interested in making a donation, visit the OCC bookstore located inside the Library or the donation drop box located in parking lot E on Merrimac Way.
To make a virtual donation, visit OCC’s Foundation site. Further questions can be directed to Friends of the Library. Contact information and more news is listed on the library event’s website.
