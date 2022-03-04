Concerns raised about COVID policy enforcement in OCC classrooms

As Orange Coast College students, faculty and staff settle back into life on campus, concerns have been raised about how COVID safety guidelines, such as the Coast Community College Districts requirements of social distancing and wearing masks in classrooms, are actually being enforced.
According to OCC Vice President of Student Services Madjid Niroumand, out of about 15,500 students at OCC, 3,600 students are not cleared to be on campus as of Feb. 23. Students who are not cleared either haven’t submitted information about their vaccine status, have tested positive for COVID-19 or don’t have a weekly test result on fire. Out of those students, about 2,700 are online only, but school and district officials are asking these students to become cleared in order enroll in on-campus courses or access in-person services.
There are about 880 students not cleared who have on-campus classes, but Niroumand said that numbers from Cleared4 may have some deviation, and those students could become cleared to come on campus tomorrow. Niroumand said about 1,100 students formally requested a medical or sincerely held belief/religious exemption, instead opting for weekly COVID-19 testing. However, there could be more students who didn’t formally request the exemption, and just enrolled in testing via the Cleared4 app.
Niroumand said if students who opted for testing wish to get vaccinated, they should continue their testing until fully vaccinated.
Since the return, there have been claims of numerous violations of the mandates set in place by the CCCD, according to a statement from Academic Senate secretary and faculty member Marilyn Kennedy in a meeting on Feb. 22..
“Safety needs to be a priority in the classroom,” she said.
Kennedy also brought up concerns about the difficulty faculty is facing enforcing the social distancing protocol in classrooms.
Students have also noticed the mask mandate not being followed on campus.
“In one of my classes someone wasn’t wearing a mask the entire time and the professor did not say anything,” OCC history major Durriya Ahmed said,. “I didn’t know what to say. I am not in a position of power so it felt really confusing as a student knowing where we should and shouldn’t intervene.”
Student Senate President Kat Smith agreed with Ahmed.
“Mask-wearing on campus is just not being enforced,” Smith said.
Smith also expressed concern about how student privacy was being handled in relation to their cleared status.
“Sometimes students will show up to class and they’re not cleared. It’s a little improper to call them out by name but that’s what [faculty] have been doing. They go through the list of people who aren’t cleared, they call them out by name, and they’re like ‘are you cleared?’” Smith said. “Sometimes even if they [aren’t cleared], they’re allowed to stay in the class.”
Smith said that this makes people uncomfortable.
“It creates a situation where everyone else in the room is looking at them as basically a virus, but it also puts everybody else at risk, the professor and the other students,” Smith said.
Another student, a business administration major who wished to be anonymous, noted a similar situation in their classroom.
“On the first day of class, one of my professors did a roll call and he mentioned that anybody who doesn't have a green mark has to get out of class – like he actually wanted to kick them out,” the student said. “But there were three students who actually got a red mark, because the system didn't clear them out. The teacher felt like if the system doesn't clear them out, that should not be his problem. So he kept them in the class, but he put them in corners of the class, which is a bit awkward for other students to look at us, right?”
Though at first this student didn’t want to say anything, it happened again the second day of class. The professor read off the names of students not cleared, but didn’t make them leave.
“He didn't even point out a student, you know, say ‘Mark, you should get out of class.’ He didn't force them to get out. I felt a little bit uncertain and uncomfortable just because I don't know who they are,” the student said. “I don't feel safe within that class because the classroom was big, but the chairs and tables were close together.”
Niroumand said the training faculty received on handling the removal of students who are not cleared from their classrooms included “communicating to faculty via email, providing them with different scenarios and how to communicate to a student they are not cleared.”
In the case that a student is told they are not cleared in error, Niroumand said the student is welcomed to volunteer to show their green pass on the Cleared4 app.
“Faculty are very compassionate and in my experience, are extremely student-focused,” Niroumand said.
Ultimately, Niroumamd said decisions about what accommodations can be made are at the discretion of the faculty member teaching the class.
Another concern Ahmed pointed out is the location of her yoga class. “It's kind of weird because our yoga class takes place in the room they do COVID testing in. So it's just kind of like… hello?” she said. The National Institute of Health has reported COVID-19 particles can be detected for three hours in the air, and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel. This is especially worrisome to Ahmed as an immunocompromised student.
“I do not wish [getting COVID] on other people and I feel like the safety of students is definitely compromised,” Ahmed said.
Niroumand encouraged students to report these incidents as they occur.
“We have mechanisms for students to provide feedback,” Niroumand said, addressing Ahmed’s concerns and others. “Each circumstance might be different. Faculty has jurisdiction in the classrooms, and we will look into the situations.”
For classroom concerns, Niroumand advised to contact the respective division dean. For questions or concerns about the mandates, students can email studentmandate@occ.cccd.edu
The CCCD’s COVID-19 webpage recommends contacting Human Resources Director Rebecca Morgan for information on reporting, and the Student Health Center for general health questions about OCC.
Despite these concerns, Niroumand was optimistic about the return to campus so far and the road going forward.
“We will continue to monitor and communicate with students to continue to make implementation a success,” Niroumand said.
