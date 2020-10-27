Orange Coast College officials have announced the campus will remain closed today as Orange County battles two wildfires, but online classes continue.
“The current situation (widespread power outages along with wind and fire concerns) is expected to continue,” Coast Community College District Chancellor John Weispfenning said in an email to OCC staff yesterday. “Please plan to work from home tomorrow, with the understanding that conditions may not allow for work.”
In an email late Monday night, OCC President Angelica Suarez reiterated the chancellor’s decision.
“Following the Chancellor’s guidance, please be advised that OCC campus remains closed throughTuesday, Oct. 27, to all staff, faculty, and students,” she said. “Online classes and services will continue as possible. Faculty are encouraged to consider accommodations for students affected by the outages or evacuations.”
Orange County is currently dealing with two wildfires – the Silverado Fire and the Blue Ridge Fire. According to information released by the Orange County Fire Authority on Twitter, the Silverado Fire has burned 11,200 acres with 5% containment. About 76,000 people have been evacuated from Irvine and Lake Forest. The Blue Ridge Fire has burned 8,000 acres, with 0% containment. There are more than 1,750 firefighters fighting the two blazes.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you and our students updated,” Suarez said. “Stay safe!”
OCC students can get live updates on the evacuations, and find additional resources offered by the OC government here. There is also a public helpline set up at 714-628-7085.
