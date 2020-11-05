Proposition 22, which allows companies such as Lyft, Uber, Instacart, as well as others, to be exempt from a new law that would require them to treat their independent contractors as employees, is on track to pass following Tuesday’s general election.
Statewide, the proposition received 58.4% of the votes in favor of the proposition compared to the 41.6% of votes against. In Orange County, currently 66.05% of votes are in favor of the proposition compared to 33.95% against.
With Proposition 22 en route to passing, these apps will remain largely the same in how they functioned before. If Proposition 22 does not ultimately pass, the wait times and prices for these apps could increase and the availability of drivers could decrease due to massive job cuts that Uber and Lyft warned about when the new California law that the proposition was fighting against was introduced.
Proposition 22 would go into effect as of mid-December.
