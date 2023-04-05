Golden West College President Tim McGrath resigned effective immediately on Tuesday after losing the support of faculty over his handling of recent security incidents. He was placed on temporary leave March 24 following a vote of no confidence by the Academic Senate.
The Academic Senate voted no confidence in McGrath due to delays in communicating recent security incidents involving sexually explicit emails that were sent to employees and a shelter-in-place order on March 20.
Former Vice President of Instruction Meridith Randall will continue to serve as the acting president until an interim president is selected.
According to Coast Community College District Board of Trustees President Mary Hornbuckle, this is the first time that a standing president has agreed to resign after a vote of no confidence in nearly 20 years.
“We hope to find someone who can stay as interim up to a year,” she said. “That’ll give us some time to consider what to do and how to proceed with the presidential search.”
Prior to his time at GWC, the Academic Senate at San Diego Mesa College voted no confidence in his leadership as vice president of instruction in 2010 amid concerns with his leadership style and lack of communication with staff and faculty.
Hornbuckle said the decision was mutual, with McGrath signing the resignation agreement ahead of his absence at Tuesday's meeting.
“There are lots of moving parts right now. It’s a fluid situation,” she said. “One that I think the board is 100% behind the chancellor on this.”
This is a developing story. Follow Coast Report for more updates.
