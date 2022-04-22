SALUTE offers opportunities, resources to aid veterans

The Service Academics Leadership Unity Tribute Excellence (SALUTE) is one of many honor societies at Orange Coast College. They will host a Veterans Resource Fair on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main quad.
The Veterans Resource Fair is a free event where OCC student veterans can learn about opportunities, information and resources available to them and their families. There will be a wide variety of vendors at the fair, including clubs, businesses and organizations that enjoy helping those who have served.
All volunteers whether veterans or students are welcomed in assisting the Fair. OCC Veterans home page is another way to get involved online for those unable to attend in person.
“Upon leaving the military service, the transition back to civilian life can come with its own difficulties and challenges,” said Isabelle Phan, President of SALUTE and currently serving in the United States Army Reserve as an Army Operating Room Specialist (MOS 68D).
“Many veterans are not fully aware of the available resources for them at OCC and in their local communities,” Phan said. “This is why we set up events for veterans to help with any issues they may have.”
SALUTE is an honor society for veterans to recognize academic achievement and persistence. Student veterans have to fill out an application and meet the minimum requirements for membership.
