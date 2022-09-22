Researcher to present new information on massive black hole at OCC Planetarium

Postdoctoral researcher Abhimat Gautam will be giving a presentation on black holes Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m at the Orange Coast College Planetarium.
Tickets recently sold out for this event.
Gautam is an astronomy postdoctoral researcher at UCLA, and he attended UC Berkeley for his undergraduate degree in astronomy and physics.
Gautam will be speaking on his findings from the Keck telescopes in Mauna Kea, Hawaii and the Hubble Telescope in Earth’s orbit, the mechanisms of powerful telescopes, and how to find the center of the Milky Way with one’s own telescope. Sagittarius A, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, and the surrounding area will be the main topic of Gautam’s discussion. Sagittarius A was recently imaged for the first time by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, which consists of telescopes across the world in France, Spain, Greenland, Chile, the US, Mexico and the South Pole.
His upcoming research projects are focused on the environment surrounding the center of the Milky Way, which according to Gautam is the densest place in the galaxy. Specifically, Gautam’s upcoming projects will look into how millions of stars are able to form around Sagittarius A without being sucked into the black hole.
The OCC Planetarium has had guest speakers once every month this fall semester. Some future guest speakers are: JPL Researcher Jenn Burt, UCLA Professor Jon Aurnou, and specialist engineer Katrina Carter-Journet. These events are part of the OCC Planetarium’s Skylark Series, and the dates of these events can be found on the calendar of the Orange Coast College website.
