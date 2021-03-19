OCC spring commencement ceremony will be virtual

The Orange Coast College Commencement 2021 ceremony will be held virtually on May 28.
“The college has made the difficult decision that all end-of-semester events and activities, including Commencement 2021, will be moved to an alternative method of celebration,” said Rozanne Capoccia-White, dean of Enrollment Services.
Institutions all over the nation, from four-year schools to community colleges, are also planning an alternative way to celebrate graduates this year due to the on-going pandemic, Capoccia-White said.
“A virtual ceremony has many of the same components of a live ceremony, including presentations from the college president, distinguished faculty and a few surprises,” White said “During the ceremony, each participating graduate’s name will be announced as their awards, personalized slide, graduate photo and other recognition are displayed.”
Students will have the opportunity to invite family members and friends to attend the ceremony virtually.
“All eligible summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates will receive an invitation by email in late April with instructions on how to RSVP and further information to share with family and friends,” White said.
Although concrete information has been given from the dean, it has not been officially released by the dean’s office.
“I don’t know much about it. I did get an email about having some sort of ceremony so it’s pretty exciting if it follows through,” said OCC student Pamela Romero, who is scheduled to graduate this spring. “But that’s all they’ve sent to me. No information about cap-and-gowns or if it’ll be virtual or in-person.”
Although uncertain, Romero is positive about some sort of graduation ceremony.
“I am pretty excited to have my whole family there. I want them to experience the ceremony, but if there isn’t then we’ve got to work with what we’ve got,” Romero said.
”Rest assured that we are working tirelessly to provide a meaningful experience to honor our graduates’ achievements. Our website is currently undergoing a redesign, but graduates are encouraged to check the site in the coming weeks,” Capoccia-White said.
Information will be posted to a commencement website as it is released.
