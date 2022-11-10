RESULTS: Proposition 29 fails to pass

Proposition 29 has been projected to fail, according to ABC 7 News. This will be the third consecutive year that a ballot measure set to more strictly regulate dialysis clinics has failed in California.
Voters decided 70% to 30% to oppose the proposition in a victory for the California Medical Association,which heavily denounced the proposed legislation. Backers of the bill, such as the California Labour Federation and the California Democratic Party, have lost in yet another election cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.