EXPLAINER: How OCC spent its pandemic relief funds

Orange Coast College received almost $47 million in federal funding from March 2020 to summer 2022 to combat costs and revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This money went both to the school and directly to students to relieve debt and finance on-campus programs, according to Director of Fiscal Services Rachel Kubik.
Coast Community College District Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administrative Services Marlene Drinkwine said that some of the money assisted students with financial woes brought about by COVID-19.
“The student grant portion was made so that the college and the district could provide students with direct financial aid to support housing, food insecurity and the purchases of texts and books,” Drinkwine said.
Vice President of Administrative Services Rich Pagel said that with these funds, OCC was able to cover some students’ outstanding bills to the college.
“I think what we've done is to try to maximize the benefits to students,” Pagel said. “Where we saw that we could during the times of COVID, between March 2020 and last December, we looked at all the student debt they had – whether they had any type of fines or tickets or whatever it was – we were able to relieve that debt and enrollment fee, health fees.”
Pagel went on to say that a portion of the money made up for lost revenue from parking fees when no one was allowed on campus and has allowed the school to keep parking free.
According to Pagel, OCC took a hit not just from a lack of parking funds but other revenue-generating programs like the cafeteria, Planetarium and Recycling Center while the campus was closed. Relief money was also used to keep The Harbour operational in its first year when it was only half full.
Kubik said that OCC took advantage of an empty school to make classrooms safer when students did return.
“We were also able to increase our sanitation and disinfection,” Kubik said. “All of the buildings, using some of those funds, were able to upgrade our air filters and then upgrade our HVAC systems so that when students came in, they had a really nice, clean environment.”
Despite funding so many projects on campus, $6 million to $8 million of that $47 million remains in OCC’s coffers, Kubik said.
Drinkwine said that at the district level, a remaining $28.2 million must be spent by June, and some of that will go to technological upgrades at OCC, Golden West College and Coastline College.
“One project that all three colleges are spending money on from this funding is to improve the WiFi on campus,” Drinkwine said.
Pagel said that not only has the relief funding been crucial to keeping the campus operational and up to date, but OCC would have been millions of dollars in debt without it.
“Thank you to the federal government for having the foresight to release these dollars,” Pagel said. “Nationwide, this has affected universities, colleges across the nation. And these dollars came to us just the nick of time at the right time.”
