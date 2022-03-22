OCC student leaders share their stories for Women’s History Month

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Orange Coast College’s Women’s Leadership Series Committee is hosting “HerStory: Celebrating Student Leadership” on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The event will focus on four OCC student women leaders that are making a difference for the OCC student body.
“Amongst the committee members, we nominated some students we thought were movers and shakers and who represented different facets of leadership,” Global Engagement Program Facilitator and member of the Women’s Leadership Series Committee Gladys Calderon said.
The featured panelists include Black Student Union President Nylah Hines, Student Senate President Katherine Smith, award-winning Coast Report Editor in Chief Sarah Guidroz and Hsu Pyae Phaw, who is an international student from Myanmar. Phaw is active in community engagement on campus and wants to start a Myanmar student club.
During the event, the panelists will speak about how they found themselves in student leadership and their experiences over the last year. These leaders will also give advice on how other students can begin their journey within student leadership.
“HerStory” will be accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.