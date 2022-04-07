OCC Horticulture hosts annual Spring Plant Sale

Orange Coast College’s Horticulture Center will be hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale on Friday. This sale starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. in the back of the Horticulture Department next to the school parking lot off Adams Avenue.
The Horticulture Department has been hosting plant sales for about 40 years. The sale first started with poinsettias sold around the first Friday of December.
“The Spring Plant Sale has been going on for about 25 to 30 years,” said Rick Harlow, horticulture instructor in charge of sales. “We usually host them three consecutive Fridays, but we decided to have one sale since we are coming out of COVID.”
Customers like to make a day out of coming to the sale and educating themselves on the different varieties of sold plants.
“A lot of people like to come and shop,” Harlow said. “They like to read the labels and learn about the story of the heirloom tomato.”
The department sells a variety of tomatoes and peppers, including heirloom and cherry tomatoes, as well as sweet and hot chili peppers. The tomatoes will be sold for $3 a piece and four tomatoes for $10.
This year they will also be selling colored flower baskets for $20. Flower plugs are placed into baskets where they are grown and trimmed into a complementary color palette.
The money from the plant sales goes into a scholarship fund for students, and it is used to maintain the land they use for classes.
“We have to put money back into our department because we have close to five acres of land,” Harlow said. “We have a lot of components and greenhouses that need to be patched together and maintained. It enables us to buy what we need to keep the department going.”
The money is allocated towards buying new seeds and plant trimmings for future sales the department will have.
“These plants are mostly grown and transplanted by our Plant Propagation class,” Harlow said. “The poinsettia crop is overseen by the Nursery and Greenhouse Science class.”
The next plant sale will take place in the first week of December. Poinsettias are sold during the December sale.
A lot of students and a regular group of volunteers help host the sales. Some volunteers have helped annually for about 20 years.
“We would not be able to do plant sales without volunteers,” Harlow said.
More information about future events can be found on the OCC Horticulture Facebook Page.
