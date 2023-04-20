CCCD hires consultants to aid with crime reporting, consistency

The Coast Community College Board of Trustees approved an agreement between the district and D. Stafford and Associates, a consulting firm specializing in campus safety, hiring Clery Compliance Consultants for all three CCCD campuses. The consultants will assist with the school’s compliance to the Clery Act, a federal statute that sets reporting requirements for certain crimes that occur on college campuses.
The Board of Trustees approved the agreement during its March 1 meeting, beginning the term for the Clery Compliance Consultants who will serve until Feb. 28, 2026. The project was allotted $81,500 out of Orange Coast College’s general fund.
“We were looking for ways to support our employees and our students in areas of public safety and making sure we comply with the law. There's a lot of complexity and a lot of different laws,” CCCD Chancellor Whitney Yamamura said.
All colleges and universities that receive federal funding, including federal student aid, must adhere to the Clery Act. The act requires colleges to publish an Annual Security Report that catalogs certain crimes that occur on its campus and some adjacent areas.
The Clery Compliance Consultant will assist in preparation and publication of the ASR, ensure the report is distributed to current students and staff, and ensure that it is conspicuously available to prospective students according to the ratified agreement. The consultant will also manage the list of areas that are “Clery-reportable” from which the ASR will derive its crime statistics.
“It's all about standardization in that all three campuses are following all the guidelines set forth by the Department of Education and we are all consistent,” said OCC Director of Public Safety Jim Rudy, who all three Clery Consultants will report to.
The consultant will also manage a timely warning and emergency notification program, and ensure that daily crime logs are available for staff and students. OCC’s daily crime logs are currently available in the Public Safety Office.
The consultants will first arrive on their respective campuses in May, but recommendations could be implemented “immediately,” Yamamura said.
“We're looking to our consultants to provide the expertise and help us improve,” Yamamura said.“We hope to see those effects translated across the colleges, for the students [and] for the employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.