OCC students must apply to graduate by March 15

Orange Coast College students wishing to graduate this spring must apply by the upcoming March 15 deadline.
Students graduating with an Arts or Associate of Science degree, an Arts or Associate of Science for transfer degree or a Certificate of Achievement must submit a petition for graduation that can be found on the OCC website here. Completed petitions must be sent to occgraduation@occ.cccd.edu from a CCCD student email.
Those with MyCoast access can also find the application for an associates degree or Certificate of Achievement on the website, under the “My Records” tab.
The status of a student's graduation petition can be checked anytime, by looking at their unofficial transcript on the MyCoast portal. It could take anywhere between 3-12 weeks after final grades are posted to process, due to the volume of applications received. The graduation office asked that students not contact them directly with questions about their status, as it slows down the review process.
The commencement ceremony will take place during the last week of May. All students who have petitioned to graduate during the 2021 academic year can participate. According to the OCC commencement page, 2020 graduates can also participate in the 2021 commencement since the 2020 event was canceled, but event seating will be limited. More information about the commencement can be found here.
