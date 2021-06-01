Orange Coast College was ranked No. 14 among the most affordable Asian American and Native American Pacific-Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISI).
Schools with AANAPISI designation have access to special funding and grants. To earn this title, schools must have a population of at least 10% AAPI students and 50% of students must be receiving financial aid. According to College Factual’s 2020 Diversity Report, OCC’s population is 23.5% Asian, totaling over 1,800 students.
On May 19, Student Loan Hero published a study on the most affordable AAPI serving institutions in the U.S. OCC snagged the No. 14 spot on the list, with the price tag coming in at $1,188 on average for tuition and fees. Coast Community College District sister schools Golden West College and Coastline Community College came in at No. 13 and No. 10 respectively.
Overall, the top 25 colleges ranked the most affordable were all in California. Out of those schools, all but four are community colleges. Researchers found that students who pay in-state tuition have the least expensive tuition, and that can be a major factor in determining the actual cost of education.
Both OCC and Coast Community College District officials have recently issued statements in support of the AAPI community, in wake of the COVID-19-fueled anti-Asian hate plaguing California.
“As a qualifying Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPISI), Orange Coast College honors and values the contributions of our Asian American and Pacific Islander students, and employees,” OCC President Angelica Suarez said in a March 18 email to students. “Additionally, OCC is proud to serve the educational needs of a diverse international student population, including many who come from countries located in the Asian continent.”
According to Student Loan Hero, the U.S. Congress created the AANAPISI program in 2007, under the broader Minority-Serving Institutions (MSI) program. Other extension programs include: Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities and Hispanic-Serving Institutions, which OCC also qualifies as.
The AANAPISI program was created in order to improve higher education access and make it a more visible option for the AAPI community. Schools must re-apply for this designation every year. Granting funding helps schools with projects such as improving libraries and classrooms, community outreach and additional student support services.
For more resources for students and to learn about the upcoming equity events offered by OCC, visit Student Equity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.