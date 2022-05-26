It's not too late to sign up for OCC summer courses

Summer classes will begin on June 8 and June 22 and it is not too late to sign up at any of the three colleges in the Coast Community College District. An add permit will be provided by the teacher if you are waitlisted.
If students attended this spring semester at any Orange Coast College, Golden West College or Coastline Community College, there is no need to reapply for admission. You will, however, have to apply for admission if you are a first-time student.
Students who are waitlisted will have to be present on the first day of class to acquire an add permit and can register with instructor permission.
OCC Enrollment Center clerical support Carsyn Coerper said waitlisted students often don't sign up due to the add code.
“Don’t let the add code stop you from registering and completing your courses,” Coerper said.
Regardless if you are a new, returning or an international student, admission information and how to register can be found online.
Financial aid programs will be available online for those who qualify, and meeting with a counselor is suggested for those unsure on what classes are beneficial to transferring.
Important dates to remember can be viewed online, as there are short-term and long-term classes for the summer.
“Always keep an eye on Canvas and your student email for important information from the instructor,” Coerper said.
