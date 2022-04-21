Transferable social justice studies degree arrives at OCC

A work in progress since 2015, social justice studies associate in arts for transfer degree will now be available at Orange Coast College for students looking for their first step into the field.
Sociology, Ethnic Studies and Gender Studies Department Chair and Professor Jessica Ayo Alabi began working on bringing the social justice studies degree to OCC fueled by the passion and encouragement of her students, as well as her background in peace studies and activism.
“I was really involved with a lot of activist students who really wanted to learn more about activism and social movements and change and nonprofits,” Alabi said. “So I saw the need and the transfer model existed for Calfornia Community Colleges, but we didn’t have it at OCC.”
The first step Alabi took in changing that was understanding the classes that were needed to make it transferable and authoring them.
“I saw that we basically had almost all the classes we needed. We just needed to write one class to have the degree, but I noticed that the class they wanted us to write focused on race,” Alabi said. “I was okay with that, but I also saw that what many students really wanted, which was an activism and social movement class.”
Although those students have since transferred and graduated from Cal Berkeley, UCLA and Cal State LA, they still helped develop the ideas behind forming the activism and social justice classes.
Since the courses needed to make the social justice studies degree transferable did not cover what students were showing interest in, Alabi wrote three new ones. Social Justice 101 and 102, and an activism and social movements course were authored not only to satisfy the requirements of OCC’s Curriculum Committee but the students’ interests as well.
The process of making alterations to a course can take just a few weeks if it is a certificate or elective being offered at OCC. However, degrees can have a lengthier process, especially if it needs to be transferable to the University of California and the Cal State University system schools.
“The typical course can be proposed in a year and take a year to a year and a half before its all the way through the process,” Philosophy, Humanities and Religious Studies Department Chair and Curriculum Chair Charles Otwell said. “Sometimes even two years.”
However, that didn’t hinder Alabi. With guidance from Otwell, she spent seven years establishing this transferable degree.
Ensuring that OCC students have access to a degree like this was important to Alabi, especially considering she “stumbled” across a social justice case studies degree as a cosmetology student at Santa Ana College.
“I was like, ‘you can get a degree in that? I’m going to get that because I want to make changes in the world,’” Alabi said. “If that can happen to students at OCC, can run across this degree and be like, ‘Wow, I want to do that,’ then I want that to happen.”
When the pandemic first started in early 2020, and George Floyd was killed just mere months later in May, Alabi remembers getting emails from students who took her classes that incorporated social justice issues.
“My students were emailing me saying, ‘What can I do, Dr. Alabi?,’ ‘I’m so glad I took your class. I understand these things,’ ‘Can you tell me how I can contact an organization to help?’” Alabi said. “My students were wanting to help. It was because they heard through some of my classes that have social justice lens, even though it wasn’t the social justice classes. So, I know that the students have a desire and hunger for this.”
From the invasion of Ukraine occurring abroad, to the poverty, homelessness and racial injustice in America’s backyard, the need for change is everywhere.
“We need change, we need students, we need people who care about a career of changing the world,” Alabi said. “I’m very grateful that we are having students come through who are not obsessed with how much money they’re going to make. They’re obsessed with, you know, ‘will my life have meaning? Will I have impacted the world?’ So, I think that’s one of the reasons that this degree is important. It will be a degree that lays the foundation for helping students navigate their contributions toward change. That’s what happened to me.”
