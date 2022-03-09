The Advocacy Branch of the Associated Students of Orange Coast College (ASOCC), recently announced a hybrid town hall to serve as a platform for students to raise concerns regarding the reopening of campus.
To collect data and prepare for the Town Hall, the OCC Office of Institutional Effectiveness released an in-depth survey that allows students to answer specific questions based on their experiences back on campus.
Answers collected by the survey are anonymous and will be addressed at the Town Hall as well as any additional concerns that may be unrelated to the reopening of campus.
As an added bonus, those who participate in the survey are entered in a raffle to win a $50 Amazon gift card.
The deadline for the survey is March 13 at 11:59 p.m., to participate, click here.
