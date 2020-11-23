Charities take on OC hunger crisis during Thanksgiving week

The Second Harvest Food Bank, who also collaborates with the Pirates’ Cove food pantry at Orange Coast College, is hosting a series of events this week to bring awareness to the hunger crisis in Orange County.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing hunger crisis in Orange County has more than doubled.
“People think it’s getting better, but really it’s getting worse,” said Barbara Wartman, director of marketing and public relations at Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.
Due to unemployment, the need for food resources has gone up significantly.
“The mass that we are distributing is more than twice than in this period last year,” Wartman said. “Last year, we served 249,000 and this year we’ve served over 595,000.”
There will be a virtual event, “No Lunch” Lunch, on Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that will be discussing the ongoing hunger crisis in Orange County along with sharing information about emergency response to COVID-19.
Traditionally, this event would have taken place in person and food distributed. Due to COVID-19, this is the first time the “No Lunch” Lunch will be virtual.
Participants can attend this event by visiting this website.
In addition, Second Harvest Food Bank is collaborating with organizations such as We Give Thanks, Inc., Community Action Partnership of OC Food Bank, Waste Not OC, Wells Fargo, the Honda Center and Anaheim Ducks to host a Thanksgiving drive thru on Thursday from 9 a.m to 12 p.m at the Honda Center.
The 34th annual Thanksgiving Day event that would usually incorporate a large buffet style meal for OC residents who continue to struggle with food insecurity will instead be handing out Thanksgiving meals and supplemental groceries to about 7,000 cars.
The Second Harvest Food Bank still collaborates with the OCC Pirates’ Cove which offers a weekly drive-thru food distribution to OCC students every Thursday at 9 a.m to 10 a.m.
People can access more resources by visiting www.211oc.org.
