Harbour workshop teaches students harm reduction, drug awareness

The Harbour student housing complex at Orange Coast College hosted a workshop titled “Drug Education and Awareness Event,” in partnership with the Orange County Sheriff's Department and OCC Public Safety, on March 9.
Brian Gunsolley, an lieutenant OC Sheriff who works in public affairs and community engagement to provide drug prevention education to schools, warned residents of the dangers of drugs laced with fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is being added to other drugs,” Gunsolley said. “Dealers are cutting it in to increase their profits.”
In addition, fentanyl makes other drugs much more addictive, which keeps their customer base returning.
OC Crime Lab has reported a 101% increase in all drugs tested containing fentanyl. In 2019 alone, the OC Sheriff's Department confiscated enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of California and Oregon, according to the presentation.
APLA Health, a nonprofit organization who seeks to achieve healthcare equality, offers fentanyl testing strips at several locations around LA county that can be used to detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs. The closest location to OCC is their Long Beach Health Center, located at 1043 Elm Ave, Suit 302, Long Beach 90813. Their number is 562-247-7740.
More information can be found about reducing overdose risk here. The OC Social Services agency also offers more resources for substance abuse here.
According to Gunsolley, street drugs that have been found cut with fentanyl include heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and pressed pills that look very similar to pills such as Norco, Percocet and Xanax purchased from pharmacies. This is very dangerous because of the low toxicity level of fentanyl – two milligrams is deadly, which is 50-100 times stronger than heroin.
This makes taking street drugs a straight gamble for many people, since they don’t know how much fentanyl (if any) is in the drugs they’re using.
Gunsolley recommended that residents with friends or roommates who use drugs, especially opiates, to know the signs of overdosing and to obtain Naloxone, a nasal spray available over the counter in California that temporarily stops the effects of opiates (like fentanyl). Eventually, the spray will wear off and the user will stop breathing again, but it buys enough time to call an ambulance and get them life-saving care.
Residents were also reminded by Gunsolley, thanks to a law authored by parents in OC, that they cannot get in legal trouble if they call paramedics for an overdose in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.