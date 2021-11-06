The Orange Coast College Library is open for students to study and check out materials Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Previously, the library was only open on Monday and Tuesday of each week. The building has enough study space for up to 1,200 students.
“We have about 100 people coming in every day,” said John Taylor, Dean of the OCC Library and Learning Support Division.
In addition to borrowing books, students can check out Chromebooks and tablets from the circulation desk.The OCC library website states that these devices are allowed to be renewed online up to one time.
While the Student Union and College Center are both open as well, the library offers a more peaceful environment for students to complete their work in.
“It’s really quiet, so it gives me the motivation to study,” marketing major Aika Seki said.
Though private group study rooms are currently closed, students can talk aloud and work on projects in Room 153 of the library.
If students are unable to go to the library in person, they can still utilize the online reference hours where they can text or video chat with a librarian who can help with research. This is available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sundays. Students can access this option and find other information online.
“It is my hope that we will be open six days a week in the spring,” Taylor said. “And now that we have students living at The Harbour, it is my dream that one day the library will get the funding to stay open until 11 p.m.”
