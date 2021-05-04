Orange Coast College’s recycling center is set to re-open with safety precautions and modified business hours on Tuesday after COVID-19 prompted the structure to close for over a year.
“We have been training [the staff] hands on for the past two weeks. They’ve watched a lot of videos about the COVID mandate from the district as well as the state,” said Ruben Barriga, OCC’s director of Community Services.
In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, masks will be required when visiting the center, along with six feet of social distancing. Workers will be providing masks to visitors needing them, as well as assistance while handling the recyclable materials.
All plastics being donated will need to be sorted and caps must be removed from bottles prior to arrival. Proper sanitation procedures will be taken by the center’s staff and hand sanitizer will be placed on frequently touched surfaces.
“That's how we're ensuring a safe workplace, safer customers, and it's outdoors, which is great,” said Rich Pagel, OCC’s vice president of Administrative Services.
The center will be open Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays and Mondays. The complete operating hours are:
Monday – Closed
Tuesday – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday – Closed
The center was introduced to Costa Mesa’s community in 1970, and was renovated in 2017. The renovation expanded the structure to include a larger parking lot, classroom space and showers available for the staff.
OCC’s Recycling Center became the first facility in the world to achieve LEED Gold certification. The building is also TRUE Zero Waste and Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES) v2 certified, according to an OCC press release.
The LEED Gold Certification was given to the center in July 2019, because approximately 90 percent of the new building was made out of sustainable materials, such as sustainable steel.
Applications to join the recycling center’s staff are available on the Coast Community College’s website for those interested.
