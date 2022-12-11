Student Union will extend hours during finals week

As finals week is approaching, Orange Coast College’s Student Union will host events that will have the building stay open until 11 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Students can study for their exams coming up at separate study tables and rooms in the Student Union.
“This is a time where students can come study for finals,” ASOCC student assistant Sophia Medina said. “We're just extending our hours so they have a place to go, if needed, and then we will provide food and drinks for them also.”
On Monday, the Student Union will serve pizza and beverages for students. On Tuesday, the students will have snacks including donuts, cookies and beverages.
The students can also give their brains a study break and go dancing with Pete the Pirate.
According to Medina, food will be served at 7 p.m. and the dance break will begin at 9 p.m. Pete the Pirate will only arrive at the Student Union to dance with students on Monday.
“If people decide to come and dance on the dance floor, they [can] check in to get a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card,” Medina said.
Medina said that students need to check in with the OCC mobile app to participate in the dance break. Students can download the app for free.
“The app is just nice because we post all of our events on there and they could chat with other students,” Medina said. “That's how we use it for them to check in with our QR codes.”
Medina is looking forward to next week’s event at the Student Union.
“I love seeing how our events come together and I think this definitely is nice,” Medina said. “People could have somewhere to go after hours so they don't have to go home. If it's far, they could stay here for a while.”
