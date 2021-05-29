Orange Coast College celebrated its 2021 graduates in an unusual but entertaining 73rd virtual commencement ceremony on Friday.
The countdown for the ceremony premiere began with OCC’s Pedro the Pirate – the “long lost brother of Pete” – regaling attendees. OCC’s newest mascot gave viewers a tour around the campus to remind everyone what campus looks like, after classes were held mostly online the past year.
The virtual commencement opening sequence included faculty and staff from various OCC organizations, committees, programs and offices, along with Alumni and Friends Association’s Shana Jenkins. They congratulated graduates over Zoom, expressing their pride in the hard work of the students this especially difficult year.
“We are so proud of you,” members of OCC’s Commencement Planning Committee said in a dialogue montage. “We know it’s been a particularly difficult journey but you rose above it and achieved your goal. Well done and great job. Congratulations!”
After the commencement officially kicked off, members of OCC’s Pop Vocal class, directed by Popular Vocal Technique instructor Anne Walsh, opened the ceremony with an a cappella rendition of the national anthem.
Next, President of the Associated Students of OCC Jackson Dugan led the audience through the pledge of allegiance. Following its conclusion, Rozanne Capoccia-White, Dean of Enrollment Services, took the virtual stage to make opening remarks and introductions to those who made the commencement possible. Capoccia-White explained that while the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to consider a traditional graduation this year, graduates should be proud nonetheless.
“What can never be taken from you – from your family, your loved ones, your friends – the immense pride you all feel in this very moment that will carry with you for the rest of your lives,” Capoccia-White said. “Forever, you will be a pirate and a graduate of Orange Coast College. You did it!”
OCC President Angelica Suarez made her own welcoming statement next, extending her congratulations to OCC’s 2021 graduates and sharing her personal story about graduating from a California community college, East Los Angeles College, as the first in her family to attend college. Suarez said that very moment put her on the path she’s on now.
“For each of you, today marks a major milestone as well. The meaning, however, is unique for each of you, as you have your own story,” Suarez said. “Some of you are the first in your family to attend college. For some of you, your children are sitting beside you and taking part in your celebration. Some of you are paving the way for younger family members who I hope will become OCC Pirates one day.”
Suarez finished by introducing Coast Community College District Chancellor John Weispfenning to give a message to the graduating class. Weispfenning congratulated students on their accomplishment and encouraged them to embrace the moment as a fresh start to life.
“Today, you’re living history. You’ve overcome some of the greatest hurdles faced by students in modern times,” Weispfenning said. “Still, you persevered. You achieved your goal and now you mark a new beginning.”
Next, Suarez introduced OCC Professor of the Year Alexandra Yates, Instructor and Coordinator of the Food Service Management program. Yates addressed the graduates in a speech called “The Key for Individual Potential,” opening her scene with an entertaining skit with Vice President of Administrative Services Rich Pagel. The skit symbolized the barriers she broke through to succeed in her career.
“But that doesn’t compare to the challenges that you have had to overcome to earn this wonderful achievement. You took baby steps, through sleepless nights, working a full or part time job, maybe even two, taking care of your family, surviving a pandemic – and yet, you made it here today,” Yates said. “Congratulations! You all have earned this.”
Yates introduced more faculty and staff who wanted to congratulate the students. A video montage played of them representing a wide range of departments across OCC, expressing their heartfelt support.
Jim Moreno, President of the Coast Community College district took the virtual stage next to present the Community Partner of the Year award to Second Harvest, multi-year partner that provided meals to over 1,100 food insecure students and their families during the pandemic when Pirate’s Cove, OCC’s on-campus food pantry was forced to close. According to Suarez in a news release, Second Harvest “worked diligently” to distribute weekly boxes of food.
“They are deserving of the award because they have provided generous support of Orange Coast Community College students, programs and services. Beginning in 2018, Second Harvest has partnered with Orange Coast College to feed thousands of students and ease their food insecurity,” Moreno said. “The work being done for our students is absolutely amazing and we’re so thankful.”
Ellie Dinh, Director of Programs and Servicesat Second Harvest virtually accepted the award from Moreno.
“We are honored to be recognized as your partner of the year, and we are so proud of the partnership we have with Orange Coast College to be able to serve your student community, particularly this last year as things have been so difficult,” Dinh said.
Next, previous Student Senate President Daniela Zhao, Student Senate Vice President Kiersten Muse, and Student Senator Yuna Watanabe –all 2020-2021 graduates –delivered an entertaining skit. It outlined both the downsides and upsides of a year of Zoom learning. Their comedic skit transitioned into their commencement speech, which centered around the theme “Go Write Your Story!”
“In reflecting over last year, I’m reminded of the power of resilience. In many of the stories we have read, the main characters don’t experience growth without hardship,” Watanabe said, reminiscing the hardships students faced during the past year and her own personal hardships.
Zhao agreed with Watanabe, sharing her own story about how she initially had her own struggles at OCC and her journey to success.
“OCC helped me think of myself as the main character,” Zhao said.
Muse similarly found her place at OCC in student government, helping to make OCC a “more diverse and inclusive place.”
Once again congratulating the graduating class, Watanabe, Zhao and Muse shared one last message with their fellow graduates.
“Go write your story!” they said together.
According to Zhao, there were two things she wanted graduates to take away from her speech: mental health and how students should remember that their well being comes before grades.
“Be your own person, do what makes you happy,” Zhao added.
Watanabe agreed with this being the message they wished to portray.
“I think it was important for us to share something about our identity to celebrate the diversity and pride we have,” she said.
Muse joked that she mostly just contributed the comedy to the speech, but this also played a role in the overall message of the speech.
“[Our goal was] conveying lightness, but we also had a big elephant in the room to address – we’ve been online for a year,” Muse said. “We went through this pandemic together, and that defines our graduating class.”
After the commencement speech ended, Suarez officially introduced the graduating class of 2021. Even though this tradition, which usually involves the graduates and faculty standing to be recognized, couldn't be exactly normal in this unprecedented year. Suarez still encouraged graduates watching to stand.
“I present to you, Orange Coast College’s 73rd graduating class,” Suarez said.
With that, in the moment many had been waiting for, Moreno formally accepted the graduates on behalf of the Coast Community College district. Suarez conferred the almost 5,000 awards to nearly 3,000 students graduating, representing 35 countries. In lieu of the traditional ceremony, there was a slideshow of information about the achievements of each graduate, and a photo and quote from each.
The ceremony concluded with a flight song from OCC’s Chamber Singers, directed by Director of Choral and Vocal Activities Eliza Rubenstein and a final farewell from Capoccia-White.
According to Suarez, more than half of this year’s graduating class is transferring to continue their education. For future, new and current students, OCC’s newest graduates have some advice on how others can also succeed in their educational journey at OCC.
“I highly recommend students join the Transfer Opportunity Program,” Muse said. “Go to as many workshops as you can, meet with your advisor as often as you want, and visit the career center.” She also added that students should find “your people” on campus, through groups that share their common interests, such as one of the many clubs on campus.
Zhao advised students to never let their identity stand in the way of pursuing their goals.
“We talk a lot about race,” Zhao said. “Being queer, being minorities – so you know we didn’t let those facts of being a minority, or being a person of color, distract us. It didn’t push us back.”
Watanabe encouraged students to stay true to themselves through their educational journey.
“Don’t water yourself down for others,” Watanabe said. “Be flamboyant, be sparkly, be you!”
Those who missed the commencement ceremony can watch it here. More information on the commencement is available here.
