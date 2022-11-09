Campus Safety: OCC ‘bike snatcher’ preys on cable-locked bikes

Orange Coast College Campus Safety identified that a bike-theft increase since Sept. 1 is linked to cable locks, and advises students and staff to use U-locks instead.
“We’re identifying that when these bikes are being stolen, they’re using cable locks,” OCC Campus Safety Director James Rudy said. “A crimping tool can cut right through those cables.”
While Rudy knows that nothing can be completely void of theft, U-locks are a better alternative.
“It’s not going to be 100% fail proof, but we’re finding that the cable locks are the ones that are being cut into bikes,” he said. “Those are the bikes being stolen, so we’re encouraging students to purchase U-locks,” Rudy said.
Bike theft on campus occurs throughout the week, even on weekends.
An OCC freshman, Kaeden Jacobs, recounted how he locked his bike on a Saturday prior to attending class.
“I locked my bike next to the swap meet and my class was on the opposite side of campus so I can’t go back and check on it,” said Jacobs. When my class was over, I couldn’t find my bike anywhere. [I] came to the conclusion that my bike was stolen.”
Jacobs used a cable lock to secure his bike to a frame.
Luckily, he did retrieve his bike after some time, but he got lucky.
“A couple days ago my dad was driving down Harbour and saw a guy riding a bike similar to mine and it turns out it’s mine,” Jacobs said. “The guy went into Target with my bike, and my dad happened to park his car right next to a police car coincidentally. Turns out there already was a warrant for his arrest.”
The individual who had the bike had a warrant for his arrest prior to the incident.
“I was one of the very few lucky ones,” Jacobs said. “A lot of people aren’t so lucky and never see their bikes again.”
On Oct. 19, OCC Campus Safety sent out an email to students and staff about the increase in bike theft, and provided tips on how to decrease the chances of someone’s bike being stolen.
“We’ve noticed this trend since the beginning of the year, and we thought it’d be prudent to advise our students,” Rudy said.
Register your bike to stay in the loop for bike theft activity that occurs in your community.
