The Coast Community College District Board of Trustees voted on Feb. 17 to increase tuition for international and out-of-state students.
Orange Coast College is one of three schools in the CCCD.
Tuition for out-of-state and international students was increased to $331 per unit for the current school year. California resident students and AB 540 students do not pay tuition.
Tuition for international and out-of-state students was previously set at $300 for the 2020-2021 cost of attendance, and resident fees remain at $46 per unit.
“Coast Community College District greatly values our out-of-state and international students,” said Erik Fallis, the CCCD director of Public Affairs. “The inclusion of students from outside of California enriches the educational and cultural environment of our colleges – to the benefit of all students, faculty and staff.”
The impact of this increase could possibly inflict on the CCCD’s enrollment of non-resident students has raised questions for some, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For international students and others who do not receive aid, there will be an impact. However, our costs are in line with similar colleges and districts,” Fallis said. “Other factors, including travel restrictions, likely have a greater effect on non-resident enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Fallis said that the price of tuition aligns with the cost of education, and that the increase for the 2021-2022 school year was a mandatory change in accordance with this policy. Most of the California residents’ cost of education is already paid for by the state, which is why it didn’t increase as well.
Tuition for non-resident students will continue to be governed by state formulas along with local factors.
“The Coast District actually chose to apply the lower of two options for setting direct education costs, which required a tuition of $307 per unit. Non-resident students are also expected to support facilities and infrastructure, which raised the total cost to $331 per unit,” Fallis said.
Fallis acknowledged that the additional tuition fees could have a possible negative impact on affected students.
“Financial aid offices, international student offices, and others will work with students experiencing financial hardship,” Fallis said.
If you are seeking financial assistance or have concerns regarding qualification in that matter, please visit the Coast College District’s Financial Aid webpage for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.