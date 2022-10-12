Some Harbour residents alarmed by non-student neighbors

Some students at The Harbour are feeling unsafe due to the presence of non-student residents.
Because of Equal Opportunity housing laws, The Harbour, a residential dorm located on the Orange Coast College campus, is currently allowing non-student and older residents along with families to live there.
Coast Report spoke to 30 residents of The Harbour to find out how they were feeling and found that 17 out of 30 residents said that they were uncomfortable with living alongside non-students. Furthermore, 22 out of the 30 residents said that they were unaware that non-students would be living there when they moved into The Harbour.
Some of those interviewed said they were concerned about teenagers living in close proximity to residents in their 60s.
A source who wished to remain anonymous because she feared retaliation, said she worried about young people being paired as roommates with older residents.
“And I don't feel that's safe, especially, let's just say that a 60-year-old is rooming with a 19-year-old girl or boy,” she said.
Jay Pearlman, vice president of Advisory Services for the Scion Group, which owns The Harbour, said in an email that the roommate selection process was measured and based on student preferences.
“For all those in two- and four-bedroom apartments, we are thoughtful about roommate assignments,” Pearlman said in an email. “ Residents complete a roommate matching questionnaire as part of the application process and we do our best to accommodate all stated preferences.”
“For example, residents can indicate a preference for male, female, or non-gender-specific roommates,” Pearlman said via email. “Residents can also request specific roommates, which sometimes are a different gender. We estimate under 10 apartments at The Harbour have male and female residents together.”
Jack, who requested that we not use his last name because he feared getting evicted for speaking out, said that initially he had been paired with older residents as roommates but asked to live with residents his own age.
“I just didn't feel like it was my habitat,” Jack said. “I just felt like I wanted to be with kids my age and have that experience of being in college.”
Another student who asked to only be identified as Jenna said that she was concerned about the backgrounds of non-student and older residents.
She said that when she was moving in, her mother, who is a judge, recognized one of the older residents as a frequent defendant in her courtroom.
“I think it’s why my mom freaked out,” Jenna said.
The anonymous source said that as she was moving in, she and her parents were alarmed by the older residents.
“The first week my parents come to see and make sure I'm settled in, there's grown men just walking around,” she said. “And obviously when I signed up for this, I was told it was student housing for within our age group, so I had no idea that there were going to be grown ups living here. Grownups will be just walking around. You're not sure if it's someone's dad or if he lives next to you – there's no idea, and that just wasn't clear at all either.”
Elliot, a student resident who asked that we only use his first name, said that there should be security measures in place to ensure that non-student residents are safe.
“I think they should definitely do a background check,” Elliot said.
Pearlman did not answer the question of whether or not background checks are required.
Despite concerns by some residents, Dean of Students Derek Vergara said that his experiences with older residents in the past has generally been positive.
“I've been to other institutions – UCI, Riverside – I worked at other places where we've had older students, and it was fine,” Vergara said. “Because what happens is that they become part of a community of people, or they're living out a dream they've always had. They have had families or they're widowed or something like 'I want to go back to school, I want to live on campus.’ I've had experiences where older students live among them, and it's a hit and miss.”
According to their website, The Harbour is an Equal Opportunity housing provider, which means they cannot discriminate because of age.
Because of state and federal laws, they also cannot discriminate based on familial status. This means that families with young children are living in The Harbour.
“I see children outside my courtyard almost every single day,” the anonymous source, who fears retaliation for speaking out, said. “There's a baby upstairs living above me that I hear every day.”
Vergara said that families in The Harbour are beneficial to all residents and allows them to see students on an untraditional path to education.
“I think it's good for our students of any age to see families there,” Vergara said. “For instance, there, we have somebody that I know of, that is a single mother. She's a student, but also a worker in The Harbour. Her child goes to the Child Development Center here. So in that scheme of her life, it's a great place for her to get her education.”
Pearlman said in an email that while non-student residents – including older residents and families – live on the property, priority is given to full-time students.
“The community is owned by a non-profit and was built using bonds in affiliation with the Coast Community College District, to benefit the CCCD and OCC,” Pearlman said in an email. “For this reason, there are eligibility requirements and priority given to certain populations. First priority is given to full-time OCC students; other members of the community including part-time students, students from the other two colleges in the District, and staff are also eligible.”
Pearlman went on to say that the number of older people in The Harbour was very low, with 99% of the population being under 30.
For some residents, even a small number of older residents causes safety concerns.
For Mia Espinoza, a graphic design major and Harbour resident, the presence of older residents has made her worried that problems could occur.
“I feel like it’s kind of unsafe,” Espinoza said. “I kind of fear everyday what is going to happen.”
Features Editor Kate Meyers and Sports Editor Timothy Hessen contributed to this story.
