California community colleges come together for Black Student Success Week

California community colleges are putting on events for the 2023 Black Student Success Week from April 24 to April 28.
This year's theme is "Vision to Action: Building Systems and Structures for Black Student Success."
The weeklong event will center around effective strategies and academic resources to promote Black and African American student success at California community colleges.
There are many activities planned including daily virtual events and workshops. These webinar series for students are scheduled all week from Monday to Friday.
“The Black Hour” is a webinar series for students, faculty and staff from noon to 1 p.m. with discussion ranging from racial equitability in state policy to exploring the diverse intersectional identities of Black and African American students attending California community colleges.
As a part of Black Student Success Week, there is a watch party of “Transition to Workforce and Livable Wages” on April 26 at noon in the Orange Coast College Student Union room 213.
“The Student Hour” is a webinar series for current and incoming community college students, high school students, parents and influencers hosted from 5 to 6 p.m. with discussions revolving around financial information for college and basic needs.
And “The After Party” is a webinar series with group discussions catered for practitioners and from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Registration for the webinar series can be accessed here, in addition to an archive of past Black Student Success Week events for previous information.
More updates will be available on Black Student Success Week’s Instagram and Twitter.
