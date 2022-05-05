OCC lifting COVID mandates controversial among students

Life at Orange Coast College is set to look a lot different soon after the conclusion of the spring semester.
As the Coast Community College District plans to suspend the mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and mask-wearing for students and faculty by June 1, OCC will have its most “normal” semester this summer since the onset of the pandemic.
This news is a breath of fresh air for many students who look forward to what this means for the future of learning at OCC.
“I think it’s exciting,” said Lauren Hiltbrunner-Johnson, a second-year public health major and a member of the Associated Students of Orange Coast College executive board. “I think it’s a great step in the right direction to have things go back to normal, but I also think it's totally acceptable to have people still wear masks if they don't feel comfortable not wearing them.”
However, there are also many students that have lingering concerns about the health risks of no longer enforcing these mandates at OCC.
“I feel they shouldn’t really do that,” second-year psychology major Hailey Bustamante said. “I feel uncomfortable personally going anywhere without my mask and the campus just has a lot of students, so it’s just not very safe.”
When the CCCD issued the vaccine mandate, it required students and faculty who received a medical, religious or strongly-held personal belief exemption to participate in weekly COVID testing.
Now eight months later, the cost of those weekly tests may be a key factor in the mandate being dropped. The end of the CARES Act funding has made testing students and faculty for COVID much pricier for the district. The CCCD was paying as high as $53,280 a week for testing in March. When testing is no longer offered on campus, unvaccinated students who rely on OCC’s on-campus testing site like freshman nursing major Princessa Garcia, will have to find different avenues to receive COVID testing.
“I come here every week to get tested, and since they are dropping the testing, I have to find another place in order to [get tested], so it's kind of unfortunate,” Garcia said.
On March 11, California lifted its mask mandate in K-12 schools, causing a surge of discussion on whether the CCCD should drop its mask mandate. The CCCD’s vaccine mandate being dropped has now become another point of contention among students, although theater major Joey Gholam felt it was the appropriate decision.
“I think it definitely makes sense for both mandates to be dropped at the same time since by now I’m sure most of us are fully vaccinated,” Gholam said.
The data provided by Vice Chancellor of Educational Services and Technology Andreea Serban during an April 9 Board of Trustee meeting aligns with Gholam’s point. As of March 29, 85% of OCC students who are enrolled in at least one in-person class are fully vaccinated.
Gholam added that he believes the suspension of the mandates will lead to positive effects among the student body.
“I think with the mandates being gone, it will definitely motivate more students to sign up at OCC and want to come to class,” Gholam said.
Students who oppose the suspension of the vaccine mandate specifically, like physics major Dacey Nguyen, believe that this relaxation of COVID policies is coming too early.
“I actually think that we should still keep the vaccination mandate in place at the very least and still have testing available because it's not like COVID is going away as soon as June 1 hits,” Nguyen said. “As much as we want things to be normal, it’s not going to be normal for a very long time.”
Nguyen shared that her personal experience with having the virus as a reason that it should still be taken seriously.
“I was double vaxxed, and then three days after I got the booster, I was hit with Omicron,” Nguyen said.
In response to the concerns that students have over these mandates being lifted, OCC President Angelica Suarez made clear that these decisions are subject to change.
“If we need to scale back because the conditions change, we’re prepared to do that because we know that our number one priority is the safety of our students and our employees,” Suarez said.
While the suspension of the mandates will continue to be a hotly debated topic, June 1 is set to be a huge milestone in the post-pandemic era at OCC.
“I think people are excited to be engaged and to connect and really create that on-campus experience that the college is known for and has had for 75 years,” Suarez said.
