Congress, attorney general results too close to call

The US House District 47 Representative and Attorney General midterm elections have not yet been called according to OC Vote’s polls.
Incumbent Democrat Katie Porter is leading the Congressional Representative midterm election in the 47th District. Porter has 57.31% of votes, while Republican Scott Baugh has 42.69% of votes.
Incumbent Democrat Rob Bonta is in the lead for California’s Attorney General according to OC Vote’s polls. Bonta has 52.37% of votes, while Republican Nathan Hochman has 47.63% of votes.
These results were recorded Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 p.m.
Follow Coast Report’s special Election Section for updates about the midterm elections.
