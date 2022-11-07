How to cast a last-minute vote

As the 2022 midterm election deadline is getting closer, there are many people that have not yet cast their vote.
According to a poll from Coast Report, over 60% of respondents have not voted yet, but said that they will on or before Nov. 8.
“This being a midterm election, there's often a drop off in interest as compared to elections where the president is on the ballot,” Coast Community College District's Director of Public Affairs Erik Fallis said. “It's important to be sure that the energy that we have going into presidential election cycles continues into midterms because they have just as much consequence on the policies that affect students.”
This election will include many races, props and more that will affect students for years to come.
“Every election is critical on the local state and federal level,” Fallis said. “Particularly for college students, so many of the policies, we're looking at the future and a future that you're going to eventually be in control of. It's important to get out and vote as much as at any election.”
As the election gets closer, Orange County Register of Voters Bob Page explained how registered voters can cast their vote by the deadline.
“We mailed them a ballot back on Oct. 10 and they can return that ballot,” Page said. “Once they've marked it in the mail, we pay for return postage, it just has to be postmarked by Nov. 8.”
According to Page, voters can drop off their ballots in one of the 121 official ballot drop boxes or at one of the 181 vote centers throughout the county before 8 p.m. on Nov 8. Voters can also enter a vote center and vote in-person.
Page said that unregistered voters can still cast their vote by the deadline. The state has Conditional Voter Registration, allowing unregistered voters to do same day registration and receive a provisional ballot to vote. Voting officials will check these ballots to see if these voters are registered in another county.
“I want to make sure that every eligible citizen in the county knows how to register to vote, that they have all the information that they need to know how to vote, how to return a ballot, where to go to get one if they don't have one yet and to get registered,” Page said. “We want anybody who's eligible to vote to know how to do that so they can actually exercise that right to vote.”
College students can vote in different ways, so they can feel more comfortable in the process.
“Voting in California is designed to be as easy as possible,” Fallis said. “There are so many ways to vote today, whether it's mail in ballot, provisional voting, going into early voting or going into the polling place on Election Day. Look for whatever option is easiest and closest for you and take advantage of that.”
Fallis went on to stress the importance of participating in elections.
“Understand that voting is something that has consequences, not just in the immediate term, not just in this election, but its consequences and how much your voice is going to be heard in policymaking on a daily basis,” Fallis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.