Orange County is awarding residents $10,000 to put towards back rent and unpaid utilities. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 28.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury granted Orange County more than $65.5 million to go towards the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program’s main goal is to provide much-needed assistance to residents of Orange County that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program covers all of Orange County, except for Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Irvine, who are offering programs of their own
“Students may be eligible for the ERA program if they meet the ERA program eligibility,” said Jason Austin, the director of Office Care Coordination at OC Health Care Agency, in an email.
OC residents with e an outstanding balance on their rent and utility bills, residents that are at risk of homelessness, and those with household income at or below 80% of the area median income due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for the ERA program. Austin said this program does not cover past due telephone or internet bills.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Orange County household size was 3.01 in 2019. For a three-person household, the area median income is $92,250 to qualify for the ERA program.
Applications have been available for the ERA program since Feb. 1. With just four days until the deadline, residents that meet the requirements above should submit their application fast.
“The timeline to receive financial assistance for rental arrears and utility basis will depend on the applicant’s availability to quickly provide all the required verifications,” Austin said.
When this round of applications is over, it is unknown if there will be a second phase for residents to apply for assistance.
“Additional rounds for the County’s ERA program will be based on continued availability of funding,” Austin said.
Anaheim is entering their second phase of rent assistance and are accepting applications for their program restarting March 1 through the end of the month.
Orange County residents can text ERA to 89211 or call 211 for more information. Applications can be submitted here.
